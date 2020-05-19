Wall Street opens lower after strong start to the week

US stocks opened slightly lower on Tuesday, as investors booked profits following the S&P 500's best day in six weeks in the previous session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 19.89 points, or 0.08 percent, at the open to 24,577.48.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 5.32 points, or 0.18 percent, at 2,948.59, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 7.37 points, or 0.08 percent, to 9,227.46 at the opening bell.





