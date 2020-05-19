Wall Street opens lower after strong start to the week

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 19.89 points, or 0.08 percent, at the open to 24,577.48.
US stocks opened slightly lower on Tuesday, as investors booked profits following the S&P 500's best day in six weeks in the previous session.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 19.89 points, or 0.08 percent, at the open to 24,577.48.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 5.32 points, or 0.18 percent, at 2,948.59, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 7.37 points, or 0.08 percent, to 9,227.46 at the opening bell.
First Published on May 19, 2020 07:45 pm