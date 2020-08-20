Wall Street opens lower after jobless claims top 1 million

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 70.20 points, or 0.25 percent, at the open to 27,622.68.
Reuters
US stocks opened lower on August 20 after weekly jobless claims rose unexpectedly back above the 1 million mark last week, lending weight to the Federal Reserve's view of a difficult road to economic recovery.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 14.37 points, or 0.43 percent, at 3,360.48. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 50.06 points, or 0.45 percent, to 11,096.40 at the opening bell.
First Published on Aug 20, 2020 07:09 pm