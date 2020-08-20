172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|wall-street-opens-lower-after-jobless-claims-top-1-million-5734811.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2020 07:27 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street opens lower after jobless claims top 1 million

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 70.20 points, or 0.25 percent, at the open to 27,622.68.

Reuters

US stocks opened lower on August 20 after weekly jobless claims rose unexpectedly back above the 1 million mark last week, lending weight to the Federal Reserve's view of a difficult road to economic recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 70.20 points, or 0.25 percent, at the open to 27,622.68.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 14.37 points, or 0.43 percent, at 3,360.48. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 50.06 points, or 0.45 percent, to 11,096.40 at the opening bell.

First Published on Aug 20, 2020 07:09 pm

tags #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News

