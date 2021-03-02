English
Wall Street opens little changed after strong rally

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1 points at the open to 31535.37.

Reuters
March 02, 2021 / 08:25 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Wall Street's main indexes opened little changed on Tuesday after a strong start to March as investors closely monitored the bond market as well as progress on the next round of fiscal stimulus.

The S&P 500 rose 1.8 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 3903.64, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 10.6 points, or 0.08%, to 13599.449 at the opening bell.

 
TAGS: #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News
first published: Mar 2, 2021 08:21 pm

