Wall Street opens higher shrugging off bleak GDP, jobless claims data

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 74.0 points, or 0.24 percent, at the open to 30377.19.

Reuters
January 28, 2021 / 08:32 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday, shrugging off data which showed another sharp contraction in the U.S. economy and a rise in weekly jobless claims.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 74.0 points, or 0.24 percent, at the open to 30377.19.

The S&P 500 rose 5.0 points, or 0.13 percent, at the open to 3755.75, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 52.7 points, or 0.40 percent, to 13323.294 at the opening bell.

 
first published: Jan 28, 2021 08:30 pm

