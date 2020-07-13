Wall Street opens higher on vaccine hopes, Pepsi boost

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 149.77 points, or 0.57 percent, at the open to 26,225.07
Reuters
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday, with the Nasdaq notching up a new record high as investors cheered signs of progress in COVID-19 vaccine development and an upbeat start to the second-quarter earnings season by Pepsi.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 20.04 points, or 0.63 percent, at 3,205.08, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 112.48 points, or 1.06 percent, to 10,729.92 at the opening bell.
First Published on Jul 13, 2020 07:20 pm