App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 21, 2020 07:20 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street opens higher on upbeat corporate earnings, stimulus hopes

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 152.27 points, or 0.57 percent, at the open to 26,833.14.

Reuters

US stocks opened higher on Tuesday following a slate of positive earnings reports from companies including IBM and Coca-Cola and on hopes of domestic stimulus to prop up an economy reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 152.27 points, or 0.57 percent, at the open to 26,833.14, and the S&P 500 opened higher by 16.68 points, or 0.51 percent, at 3,268.52.

The Nasdaq Composite gained 70.79 points, or 0.66 percent, to a record high of 10,837.88 at the opening bell.

Close
 
First Published on Jul 21, 2020 07:19 pm

tags #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.