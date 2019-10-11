Wall Street opens higher on trade war de-escalation bets

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 197.53 points, or 0.75%, at the open to 26,694.20.
US stocks opened strongly on Friday, as investors expected top-level trade talks between the United States and China to result in a partial trade deal and delay planned U.S. tariff increases.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 197.53 points, or 0.75%, at the open to 26,694.20.The S&P 500 opened higher by 24.94 points, or 0.85%, at 2,963.07. The Nasdaq Composite gained 96.56 points, or 1.21%, to 8,047.34 at the opening bell.
First Published on Oct 11, 2019 07:58 pm