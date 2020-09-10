Wall Street opens higher on tech bounce

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 82.04 points, or 0.29 percent, at the open to 28,022.51.
Reuters
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on September 10 as momentum from demand for cheaper tech-related stocks overshadowed elevated weekly jobless claims that suggested a choppy economic rebound.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 82.04 points, or 0.29 percent, at the open to 28,022.51.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 13.60 points, or 0.40 percent, at 3,412.56. The Nasdaq Composite gained 93.96 points, or 0.84 percent, to 11,235.53 at the opening bell.
First Published on Sep 10, 2020 07:35 pm