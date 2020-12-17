MARKET NEWS

Wall Street opens higher on stimulus bets

Reuters
December 17, 2020 / 08:31 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on December 17 on increased optimism over a coronavirus stimulus bill, while an unexpected rise in weekly jobless claims pointed to further economic stress from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 61.46 points, or 0.20 percent, at the open to 30,216.00.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 12.48 points, or 0.34 percent, at 3,713.65, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 72.59 points, or 0.57 percent, to 12,730.78 at the opening bell.

 
