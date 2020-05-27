Wall Street opens higher on recovery optimism

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 303.52 points, or 1.21 percent, at the open to 25,298.63.
US stock indexes gained at the open on Wednesday as a pickup in business activity fueled hopes of a post-pandemic economic recovery, while investors remained cautious about brewing US-China tensions.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 23.88 points, or 0.80 percent, at 3,015.65, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 5.90 points, or 0.06 percent, to 9,346.12 at the opening bell.
First Published on May 27, 2020 07:27 pm