you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 07:25 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street opens higher on recovery optimism

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 164.23 points, or 0.64 percent, at the open to 25,906.88.

Reuters

US stocks opened higher on Wednesday as investors remained optimistic about an economic rebound from a coronavirus-led slump amid continuing civil unrest in the country.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 164.23 points, or 0.64 percent, at the open to 25,906.88.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 18.08 points, or 0.59 percent, at 3,098.90, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 43.49 points, or 0.45 percent, to 9,651.86 at the opening bell.

First Published on Jun 3, 2020 07:25 pm

tags #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News

