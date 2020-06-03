Wall Street opens higher on recovery optimism

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 164.23 points, or 0.64 percent, at the open to 25,906.88.
US stocks opened higher on Wednesday as investors remained optimistic about an economic rebound from a coronavirus-led slump amid continuing civil unrest in the country.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 18.08 points, or 0.59 percent, at 3,098.90, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 43.49 points, or 0.45 percent, to 9,651.86 at the opening bell.
