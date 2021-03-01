English
Wall Street opens higher on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 133.5 points, or 0.43%, at the open to 31065.9.

Reuters
March 01, 2021 / 08:26 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Wall Street's major averages opened higher on Monday as bond markets calmed after a month-long selloff, while encouraging updates on the vaccine and stimulus fronts strengthened bets over a swift economic recovery.

The S&P 500 rose 31.4 points, or 0.82% to 3842.51, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 213.8 points, or 1.62%, to 13406.162 at the opening bell.

 
Reuters
