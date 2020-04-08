Wall Street opens higher on hopes US outbreak nearing peak

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday for the third straight session, on hopes that the coronavirus outbreak in the United States was nearing its peak and expectations the Congress will push through more aid for the battered economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 239.61 points, or 1.06 percent, at the open to 22,893.47.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 25.59 points, or 0.96 percent, at 2,685.00. The Nasdaq Composite gained 88.46 points, or 1.12 percent, to 7,975.72 at the opening bell.