Wall Street opens higher on hopes of swift economic recovery

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 40.54 points, or 0.15 percent, at the open to 26,330.52.
Reuters
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday, rising for a fourth straight session, as signs of more stimulus bolstered hopes of a quick economic rebound, even as six U.S. states saw a record rise in new coronavirus cases.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 11.39 points, or 0.36 percent, at 3,136.13, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 47.45 points, or 0.48 percent, to 9,943.31 at the opening bell.
First Published on Jun 17, 2020 07:16 pm