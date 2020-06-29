Wall Street opens higher on hopes of stimulus, rebound

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 136.90 points, or 0.55 percent, to 25,152.45 at the open.
Reuters
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday following a selloff last week as investors weighed hopes of more stimulus and improving data against a resurgence in global coronavirus cases.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 136.90 points, or 0.55 percent, to 25,152.45 at the open.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 9.54 points, or 0.32 percent, at 3,018.59, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 14.50 points, or 0.15 percent, to 9,771.72 at the opening bell.
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 07:20 pm