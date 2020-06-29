App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2020 07:21 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street opens higher on hopes of stimulus, rebound

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 136.90 points, or 0.55 percent, to 25,152.45 at the open.

Reuters

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday following a selloff last week as investors weighed hopes of more stimulus and improving data against a resurgence in global coronavirus cases.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 136.90 points, or 0.55 percent, to 25,152.45 at the open.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 9.54 points, or 0.32 percent, at 3,018.59, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 14.50 points, or 0.15 percent, to 9,771.72 at the opening bell.

Close
 

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 07:20 pm

tags #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Centre allows monthly export of 50 lakh medical overalls in PPE kits

Coronavirus pandemic | Centre allows monthly export of 50 lakh medical overalls in PPE kits

Can't breathe, they have removed ventilator: Hyderabad COVID-19 patient’s last words to father

Can't breathe, they have removed ventilator: Hyderabad COVID-19 patient’s last words to father

Chardham Yatra to begin from July 1: Here are the guidelines

Chardham Yatra to begin from July 1: Here are the guidelines

most popular

Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 10-million mark globally

Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 10-million mark globally

Why India can’t be ‘Atma Nirbhar’ when it comes to smartphones

Why India can’t be ‘Atma Nirbhar’ when it comes to smartphones

TN govt for CBI probe into death of father, son after alleged police torture

TN govt for CBI probe into death of father, son after alleged police torture

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.