Last Updated : Jul 17, 2020 07:21 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street opens higher on hopes of stimulus-led economic rebound

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 39.91 points, or 0.15 percent, at the open to 26,774.62.

Reuters

US stocks opened higher on Friday, with the S&P 500 on course for its third straight weekly gain, as investors bet on more official stimulus to drive a post-pandemic economic revival even as domestic coronavirus cases posted another record jump.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 8.64 points, or 0.27 percent, at 3,224.21, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 26.69 points, or 0.25 percent, to 10,500.52 at the opening bell.

First Published on Jul 17, 2020 07:20 pm

tags #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News

