Wall Street opens higher on hopes of economic recovery

US stocks opened higher on Tuesday on hopes that the easing of virus-led business shutdowns would help jump-start a battered global economy, with investors also weighing the risks of reopening too soon.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 70.85 points, or 0.29 percent, at the open to 24,292.84.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 9.18 points, or 0.31 percent, at 2,939.50, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 32.80 points, or 0.36 percent, to 9,225.15 at the opening bell.
First Published on May 12, 2020 07:40 pm