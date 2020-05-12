Wall Street opens higher on hopes of economic recovery

US stocks opened higher on Tuesday on hopes that the easing of virus-led business shutdowns would help jump-start a battered global economy, with investors also weighing the risks of reopening too soon.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 70.85 points, or 0.29 percent, at the open to 24,292.84.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 9.18 points, or 0.31 percent, at 2,939.50, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 32.80 points, or 0.36 percent, to 9,225.15 at the opening bell.