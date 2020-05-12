App
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 07:42 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street opens higher on hopes of economic recovery

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 70.85 points, or 0.29 percent, at the open to 24,292.84.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

US stocks opened higher on Tuesday on hopes that the easing of virus-led business shutdowns would help jump-start a battered global economy, with investors also weighing the risks of reopening too soon.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 70.85 points, or 0.29 percent, at the open to 24,292.84.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 9.18 points, or 0.31 percent, at 2,939.50, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 32.80 points, or 0.36 percent, to 9,225.15 at the opening bell.

First Published on May 12, 2020 07:40 pm

tags #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News

