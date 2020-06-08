Wall Street opens higher on economic rebound hopes

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 121.95 points, or 0.45 percent, at the open to 27,232.93.
Reuters
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday, building on last week's rally after a surprise rebound in jobs bolstered views that the U.S. economy has weathered the worst of the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 121.95 points, or 0.45 percent, at the open to 27,232.93.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 5.99 points, or 0.19 percent, at 3,199.92. The Nasdaq Composite gained 9.36 points, or 0.10 percent, to 9,823.44 at the opening bell.
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on Jun 8, 2020 07:22 pm