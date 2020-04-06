App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 06, 2020 07:26 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street opens higher on coronavirus slowdown hopes

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 641.10 points, or 3.05 percent, at the open to 21,693.63.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

US stocks opened higher on Monday, after President Donald Trump expressed hope that the coronavirus health crisis was "leveling-off" in some of the hardest-hit U.S. states.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 641.10 points, or 3.05 percent, at the open to 21,693.63.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 89.63 points, or 3.60 percent, at 2,578.28. The Nasdaq Composite gained 287.09 points, or 3.89 percent, to 7,660.17 at the opening bell.

Close
 

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 6, 2020 07:20 pm

tags #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News

most popular

PM-CARES Fund: Here are the biggest contributors as India fights coronavirus pandemic

PM-CARES Fund: Here are the biggest contributors as India fights coronavirus pandemic

RBI industrial survey shows conditions worse than during global financial crisis even before lockdown

RBI industrial survey shows conditions worse than during global financial crisis even before lockdown

Forest fires near Chernobyl increase radiation level by 16 times

Forest fires near Chernobyl increase radiation level by 16 times

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.