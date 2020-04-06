Wall Street opens higher on coronavirus slowdown hopes

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 641.10 points, or 3.05 percent, at the open to 21,693.63.
US stocks opened higher on Monday, after President Donald Trump expressed hope that the coronavirus health crisis was "leveling-off" in some of the hardest-hit U.S. states.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 89.63 points, or 3.60 percent, at 2,578.28. The Nasdaq Composite gained 287.09 points, or 3.89 percent, to 7,660.17 at the opening bell.
