Wall Street opens higher on coronavirus slowdown hopes

US stocks opened higher on Monday, after President Donald Trump expressed hope that the coronavirus health crisis was "leveling-off" in some of the hardest-hit U.S. states.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 641.10 points, or 3.05 percent, at the open to 21,693.63.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 89.63 points, or 3.60 percent, at 2,578.28. The Nasdaq Composite gained 287.09 points, or 3.89 percent, to 7,660.17 at the opening bell.