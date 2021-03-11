English
Wall Street opens higher on calmer bond markets, upbeat jobless claims data

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 57.5 points, or 0.18 percent, at the open to 32354.5.

Reuters
March 11, 2021 / 08:30 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday as U.S. bond yields retreated to one-week lows on ebbing concerns over a strong pick up in inflation, while data showed jobless claims fell more than expected last week.

The S&P 500 rose 16.7 points, or 0.43 percent, at the open to 3915.54, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 204.5 points, or 1.56 percent, to 13273.31 at the opening bell.

 
