Wall Street opens higher led by banks, travel stocks

Wall Street surged at the open on September 28 following the longest weekly losing streak in a year for the S&P 500 and the Dow, with investors piling into shares of beaten-down sectors, including banks and travel.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 188.18 points, or 0.69 percent, at the open to 27,362.14.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 35.44 points, or 1.07 percent, at 3,333.90. The Nasdaq Composite gained 170.82 points, or 1.57 percent, to 11,084.38 at the opening bell.