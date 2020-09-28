172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|wall-street-opens-higher-led-by-banks-travel-stocks-5895741.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2020 07:24 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street opens higher led by banks, travel stocks

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 188.18 points, or 0.69 percent, at the open to 27,362.14.

Reuters

Wall Street surged at the open on September 28 following the longest weekly losing streak in a year for the S&P 500 and the Dow, with investors piling into shares of beaten-down sectors, including banks and travel.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 188.18 points, or 0.69 percent, at the open to 27,362.14.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 35.44 points, or 1.07 percent, at 3,333.90. The Nasdaq Composite gained 170.82 points, or 1.57 percent, to 11,084.38 at the opening bell.

First Published on Sep 28, 2020 07:22 pm

tags #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News

