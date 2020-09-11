Wall Street opens higher as tech mega-caps advance

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 79.28 points, or 0.29 percent, at the open to 27,613.86.
Reuters
US stocks opened higher on Friday, supported by heavyweight tech shares as Oracle's forecast-beating quarter underscored the resilience of tech-related companies during the coronavirus crisis.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 79.28 points, or 0.29 percent, at the open to 27,613.86.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 13.51 points, or 0.40 percent, at 3,352.70 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 90.47 points, or 0.83 percent, to 11,010.07 at the opening bell.
First Published on Sep 11, 2020 07:35 pm