Last Updated : Oct 14, 2020 08:11 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street opens higher as tech gains overshadow mixed banks results

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 51.49 points, or 0.18 percent, at the open to 28,731.30.

Reuters

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday, supported by heavyweight technology stocks as investors parsed through a mixed bag of quarterly earnings reports from major US lenders.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 51.49 points, or 0.18 percent, at the open to 28,731.30.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 3.54 points, or 0.10 percent, at 3,515.47 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 25.18 points, or 0.21 percent, to 11,889.07 at the opening bell.

First Published on Oct 14, 2020 08:10 pm

tags #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News

