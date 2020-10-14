Wall Street opens higher as tech gains overshadow mixed banks results

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 51.49 points, or 0.18 percent, at the open to 28,731.30.
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday, supported by heavyweight technology stocks as investors parsed through a mixed bag of quarterly earnings reports from major US lenders.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 3.54 points, or 0.10 percent, at 3,515.47 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 25.18 points, or 0.21 percent, to 11,889.07 at the opening bell.
