Wall Street opens higher as report revives trade deal hopes

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 131.82 points, or 0.48%, at the open to 27,634.63.
US stocks opened higher on December 4 after a report that the United States and China were moving closer to signing a 'phase-one' trade deal.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 10.30 points, or 0.33%, at 3,103.50. The Nasdaq Composite gained 36.80 points, or 0.43%, to 8,557.45 at the opening bell.
First Published on Dec 4, 2019 08:25 pm