Wall Street opens higher as focus turns to stimulus, corporate earnings

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 14.2 points, or 0.05 percent, at the open to 30737.78.

PTI
February 04, 2021 / 08:30 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday, as investors looked to corporate earnings and signs of progress on a pandemic-relief package after data suggested the labor market was stabilizing.

The S&P 500 rose 6.5 points, or 0.17 percent, at the open to 3836.66, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 63.5 points, or 0.47 percent, to 13,674.06 at the opening bell.
