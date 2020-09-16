172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|wall-street-opens-higher-as-focus-turns-to-fed-meet-5849441.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 16, 2020 07:45 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street opens higher as focus turns to Fed meet

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 36.09 points, or 0.13 percent, at the open to 28,031.69.

Reuters

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on September 16 as investors hoped for a pledge by the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates low for a prolonged period, with upbeat quarterly results from FedEx also boosting sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 36.09 points, or 0.13 percent, at the open to 28,031.69.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 10.03 points, or 0.29 percent, at 3,411.23. The Nasdaq Composite gained 31.76 points, or 0.28 percent, to 11,222.08 at the opening bell.

First Published on Sep 16, 2020 07:44 pm

tags #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News

