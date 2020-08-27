172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|wall-street-opens-higher-as-fed-targets-2-average-inflation-5764631.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2020 07:47 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street opens higher as Fed targets 2% average inflation

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 52.15 points, or 0.18 percent, at the open to 28,384.07.

Reuters

US stocks opened higher on Thursday as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell rolled out an aggressive new strategy to restore the United States to full employment and lift inflation back to healthier levels.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 52.15 points, or 0.18 percent, at the open to 28,384.07.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 6.41 points, or 0.18 percent, at 3,485.14, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 23.14 points, or 0.20 percent, to 11,688.20 at the opening bell.
First Published on Aug 27, 2020 07:42 pm

tags #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.