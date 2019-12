Wall Street opens higher after strong jobs data, calmer tone on trade

US stocks opened higher on December 6, after data showed domestic job growth increased by the most in 10 months in November, adding to an upbeat mood after President Donald Trump said the trade talks with China were "moving right along".

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 161.89 points, or 0.58%, at the open to 27,839.68.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 17.19 points, or 0.55%, at 3,134.62.

The Nasdaq Composite gained 63.55 points, or 0.74%, to 8,634.25 at the opening bell.