App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 02, 2020 08:35 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street opens higher after recent losses

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 181.15 points, or 0.71 percent, at the open to 25,590.51.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

US stocks bounced back from recent losses on Monday, as the focus turned to assurances of central bank stimulus to counter the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 181.15 points, or 0.71 percent, at the open to 25,590.51.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 20.06 points, or 0.68 percent, at 2,974.28. The Nasdaq Composite gained 99.78 points, or 1.16 percent, to 8,667.14 at the opening bell.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Mar 2, 2020 08:25 pm

tags #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.