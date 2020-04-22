App
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2020 07:25 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street opens higher after oil-led selloff

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 418.46 points, or 1.82 percent, at the open to 23,437.34.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

US stock markets opened higher after a two-day selloff on Wednesday as upbeat quarterly earnings reports lifted sentiment following a record crash in oil prices, although companies warned of more pain in the coming months.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 418.46 points, or 1.82 percent, at the open to 23,437.34.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 51.33 points, or 1.88 percent, at 2,787.89. The Nasdaq Composite gained 171.32 points, or 2.07 percent, to 8,434.55 at the opening bell.

First Published on Apr 22, 2020 07:20 pm

