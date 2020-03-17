App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2020 08:34 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street opens higher after biggest rout since 1987

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 298.53 points, or 1.48 percent, at the open to 20,487.05.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The main US stock indexes opened higher on Tuesday, a day after their biggest drop since the 1987 crash, as efforts to contain the rapidly spreading coronavirus upended parts of the economy and dampened business sentiment.



The S&P 500 opened higher by 39.53 points, or 1.66 percent, at 2,425.66. The Nasdaq Composite gained 167.41 points, or 2.42 percent, to 7,072.00 at the opening bell.

First Published on Mar 17, 2020 08:20 pm

tags #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News

