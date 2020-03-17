Wall Street opens higher after biggest rout since 1987

The main US stock indexes opened higher on Tuesday, a day after their biggest drop since the 1987 crash, as efforts to contain the rapidly spreading coronavirus upended parts of the economy and dampened business sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 298.53 points, or 1.48 percent, at the open to 20,487.05.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 39.53 points, or 1.66 percent, at 2,425.66. The Nasdaq Composite gained 167.41 points, or 2.42 percent, to 7,072.00 at the opening bell.