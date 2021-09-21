Wall Street opens higher a day after biggest drop since May

Wall Street, New York City (File image: Reuters)

Stocks are opening modestly higher on Wall Street, making up some of the ground they lost in a sharp pullback a day earlier.

The S&P 500 was up 0.4% in the early going Tuesday, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq were also up similar amounts.

Technology companies were doing particularly well, a day after leading the market lower. Uber jumped 7.6% after raising its outlook. European markets were also higher, and Asian markets mostly rose.

Chinese markets remained closed for a holiday. Energy prices were mostly higher.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 1.31%.