HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2019 07:36 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street opens flat with focus on US-China trade talks

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 28.66 points, or 0.11%, at the open to 26,317.35.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

US stocks opened flat on Thursday, as top negotiators from the United States and China meet for the first time since late July to try to hammer out a deal to end the 15-month long trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 28.66 points, or 0.11%, at the open to 26,317.35. The S&P 500 opened lower by 0.85 points, or 0.03%, at 2,918.55. The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.82 points, or 0.01%, to 7,904.56 at the opening bell.

First Published on Oct 10, 2019 07:33 pm

tags #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500

