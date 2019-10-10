Wall Street opens flat with focus on US-China trade talks

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 28.66 points, or 0.11%, at the open to 26,317.35.
US stocks opened flat on Thursday, as top negotiators from the United States and China meet for the first time since late July to try to hammer out a deal to end the 15-month long trade war.The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 28.66 points, or 0.11%, at the open to 26,317.35. The S&P 500 opened lower by 0.85 points, or 0.03%, at 2,918.55. The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.82 points, or 0.01%, to 7,904.56 at the opening bell.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 10, 2019 07:33 pm