Wall Street opens flat with focus on Fed meeting minutes

Reuters
Jul 06, 2022 / 07:47 PM IST

As investors awaited the minutes from the Federal Reserve's meeting last month for information on the state of the economy and the rate at which interest rates will be raised to combat excessive inflation, Wall Street's major indexes were muted at the start of trading on Wednesday.

Representative image

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 10.52 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 30,957.30.The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened higher by 0.59 points, or 0.02%, at 3,831.98, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) gained 15.66 points, or 0.14%, to 11,337.90 at the opening bell.

first published: Jul 6, 2022 07:47 pm
