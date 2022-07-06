English
    Wall Street opens flat with focus on Fed meeting minutes

    Reuters
    July 06, 2022 / 07:47 PM IST
    Wall Street's main indexes were subdued at the open on Wednesday as investors awaited minutes from the Federal Reserve's meeting last month for clues on the health of the economy and the pace of interest rate hikes to combat high inflation.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 10.52 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 30,957.30.The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened higher by 0.59 points, or 0.02%, at 3,831.98, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) gained 15.66 points, or 0.14%, to 11,337.90 at the opening bell.

