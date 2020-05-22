Wall Street opens flat on simmering US-China tensions

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 12.14 points, or 0.05 percent, at the open to 24,461.98.
Reuters
US stocks opened flat on Friday as investors pitted hopes of more stimulus to revive an ailing economy against deteriorating U.S.-China relations over Beijing's move to impose a national-security law in Hong Kong.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 0.46 points, or 0.02 percent, at 2,948.05, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 6.33 points, or 0.07 percent, to 9,278.55 at the opening bell.
First Published on May 22, 2020 07:53 pm