Wall Street opens flat heading into Christmas break

US stocks took a breather at the open on December 24 heading into the Christmas break amid improving US-China trade relations and lingering optimism about the health of the domestic economy.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose just 21.04 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 28,572.57.The S&P 500 opened higher by 1.44 points, or 0.04%, at 3,225.45, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 9.36 points, or 0.10%, to 8,955.01 at the opening bell.
First Published on Dec 24, 2019 08:15 pm