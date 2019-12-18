App
Last Updated : Dec 18, 2019 09:01 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street opens flat as record-setting rally runs out of steam

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 24.28 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 28,291.44.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

US stocks opened largely flat on December 18 as markets took a breather from a record-setting spree, while FedEx plunged after it cut its annual profit forecast for the second time this year.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 2.69 points, or 0.08%, at 3,195.21.

The Nasdaq Composite gained 11.29 points, or 0.13%, to 8,834.65 at the opening bell.

First Published on Dec 18, 2019 08:50 pm

