Wall Street opens flat as Netflix, JPM losses overshadow trade hopes

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 8.95 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 27,900.65.
Wall Street's main indexes were little changed at the open on December 10, with losses in Netflix and JPMorgan overshadowing a report that the United States and China were planning to delay a new round of tariffs set to kick in on December 15.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 0.60 points, or 0.02%, at 3,135.36.
The Nasdaq Composite gained 1.73 points, or 0.02%, to 8,623.56 at the opening bell.
