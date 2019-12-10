Wall Street opens flat as Netflix, JPM losses overshadow trade hopes

Wall Street's main indexes were little changed at the open on December 10, with losses in Netflix and JPMorgan overshadowing a report that the United States and China were planning to delay a new round of tariffs set to kick in on December 15.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 8.95 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 27,900.65.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 0.60 points, or 0.02%, at 3,135.36.