Wall Street opens flat as Boeing drags, Middle East tension eases

Wall Street made a tepid open on January 8 as losses in Boeing and Walgreen Boots offset relief from Iranian signals that overnight missile strikes "concluded" its retaliation to the US killing of Qassem Soleimani.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 27.54 points, or 0.10%, at the open to 28,556.14.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 1.41 points, or 0.04%, at 3,238.59. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.55 points, or 0.01%, to 9,068.03 at the opening bell.