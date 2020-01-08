Wall Street opens flat as Boeing drags, Middle East tension eases

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 27.54 points, or 0.10%, at the open to 28,556.14.
Wall Street made a tepid open on January 8 as losses in Boeing and Walgreen Boots offset relief from Iranian signals that overnight missile strikes "concluded" its retaliation to the US killing of Qassem Soleimani.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 1.41 points, or 0.04%, at 3,238.59. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.55 points, or 0.01%, to 9,068.03 at the opening bell.
First Published on Jan 8, 2020 08:50 pm