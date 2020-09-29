Wall Street opens flat ahead of first presidential debate

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 23.82 points, or 0.09 percent, at the open to 27,560.24.
Reuters
Wall Street's main indexes were muted at the open on September 29 as investors stayed away from making big bets ahead of the first presidential debate, while awaiting a reading on consumer confidence.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 0.68 points, or 0.02 percent, at 3,350.92, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 8.52 points, or 0.08 percent, to 11,109.00 at the opening bell.
First Published on Sep 29, 2020 07:47 pm