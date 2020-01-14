Wall Street opens flat after mixed big bank results

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 11.55 points, or 0.04%, at the open to 28,895.50.
Wall Street opened largely flat on January 14, as investors took a breather following a record rally on optimism over the US-China trade deal, while big US banks reported mixed quarterly results.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 11.55 points, or 0.04%, at the open to 28,895.50.The S&P 500 opened lower by 2.78 points, or 0.08%, at 3,285.35. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.32 points, or 0.04%, to 9,270.61 at the opening bell.
