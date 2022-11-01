 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Wall Street opens broadly higher; Uber soars on forecast

Associated Press
Nov 01, 2022 / 08:16 PM IST

The S&P 500 was up 0.4% early Tuesday. Long-term Treasury yields pulled back a bit more from their multiyear highs.

Wall Street, New York City (File/Reuters)

Stocks are opening widely higher on Wall Street, turning around after a loss a day earlier.

Several companies were rising after reporting solid earnings or outlooks, including drugmaker Pfizer and Uber, which soared after issuing a strong forecast for bookings.

The S&P 500 was up 0.4% early Tuesday. Long-term Treasury yields pulled back a bit more from their multiyear highs.

The Federal Reserve is beginning a two-day policy meeting that’s expected to result in its sixth interest rate increase of the year as the central bank fights the worst inflation in four decades. European and Asian markets were higher.

Associated Press
TAGS: #Pfizer #S&P 500 #Uber #Wall Street
first published: Nov 1, 2022 08:16 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.