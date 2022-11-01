English
    Wall Street opens broadly higher; Uber soars on forecast

    The S&P 500 was up 0.4% early Tuesday. Long-term Treasury yields pulled back a bit more from their multiyear highs.

    Associated Press
    November 01, 2022 / 08:16 PM IST
    Wall Street, New York City (File/Reuters)

    Stocks are opening widely higher on Wall Street, turning around after a loss a day earlier.

    Several companies were rising after reporting solid earnings or outlooks, including drugmaker Pfizer and Uber, which soared after issuing a strong forecast for bookings.

    The S&P 500 was up 0.4% early Tuesday. Long-term Treasury yields pulled back a bit more from their multiyear highs.

    The Federal Reserve is beginning a two-day policy meeting that’s expected to result in its sixth interest rate increase of the year as the central bank fights the worst inflation in four decades. European and Asian markets were higher.
