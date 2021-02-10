MARKET NEWS

Wall Street opens at record levels ahead of Powell talk

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 52.2 points, or 0.17 percent, at the open to 31428.02.

Reuters
February 10, 2021 / 08:27 PM IST

Wall Street's main indexes opened at record highs on Wednesday, supported by positive earnings updates, while investors looked to a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for clues on the pace of an economic rebound.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 52.2 points, or 0.17 percent, at the open to 31428.02.

The S&P 500 rose 9.6 points, or 0.24 percent, at the open to 3920.78, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 85.6 points, or 0.61 percent, to 14093.347 at the opening bell.
Reuters
first published: Feb 10, 2021 08:25 pm

