Wall Street opens at record highs on trade optimism, upbeat data

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 34.79 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 28,156.47. The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.97 points, or 0.16%, at 3,145.49, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 21.66 points, or 0.25%, to 8,669.60 at the opening bell.
Wall Street's main indexes notched fresh record highs at the open on Wednesday, as latest data pointed to a resilient domestic economy and investors remained optimistic about a resolution to the prolonged US-China trade war.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 34.79 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 28,156.47. The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.97 points, or 0.16%, at 3,145.49, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 21.66 points, or 0.25%, to 8,669.60 at the opening bell.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 27, 2019 08:20 pm