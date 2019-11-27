App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 27, 2019 08:31 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street opens at record highs on trade optimism, upbeat data

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 34.79 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 28,156.47. The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.97 points, or 0.16%, at 3,145.49, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 21.66 points, or 0.25%, to 8,669.60 at the opening bell.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Wall Street's main indexes notched fresh record highs at the open on Wednesday, as latest data pointed to a resilient domestic economy and investors remained optimistic about a resolution to the prolonged US-China trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 34.79 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 28,156.47. The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.97 points, or 0.16%, at 3,145.49, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 21.66 points, or 0.25%, to 8,669.60 at the opening bell.

 

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 27, 2019 08:20 pm

tags #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.