Wall Street opens at record high on strong data, earnings

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 15.67 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 29,313.31.
US stock indexes marched to new highs at open on Friday, driven by optimism over corporate earnings, upbeat economic data and indications of resilience in China's economy.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 6.85 points, or 0.21%, at 3,323.66. The Nasdaq Composite gained 35.24 points, or 0.38%, to 9,392.37 at the opening bell.
First Published on Jan 17, 2020 08:42 pm