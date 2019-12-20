Wall Street opens at record high as trade optimism persists

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 231.68 points, or 0.82%, at the open to 28,608.64.
US stock indexes opened at record highs on Friday amid optimism over a further winding down in Sino-US trade tensions, starting with an interim deal due to be inked in January.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 17.96 points, or 0.56%, at 3,223.33.
The Nasdaq Composite gained 24.62 points, or 0.28%, to 8,911.84 at the opening bell.
First Published on Dec 20, 2019 09:15 pm