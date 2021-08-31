MARKET NEWS

Wall Street open slightly lower, pulling S&P 500 back from record

Traders are keeping their eye on a final trickle of company earnings and looking ahead to Friday, when the Labor Department will release its monthly jobs report.

Associated Press
August 31, 2021 / 07:40 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Stocks are edging lower on Wall Street in early trading Tuesday, a day after the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit their latest record highs.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.2% and the Nasdaq gave back 0.3%.

Traders are keeping their eye on a final trickle of company earnings and looking ahead to Friday, when the Labor Department will release its monthly jobs report.

They’re waiting to see if employment is improving fast enough to give the Federal Reserve leeway to start easing back on its support for the economy.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note edged up to 1.29%.
