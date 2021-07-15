MARKET NEWS

Wall Street open lower, pulling further back from records

Traders will also be closely watching a second day of testimony before Congress by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Associated Press
July 15, 2021 / 08:06 PM IST

Stocks are opening broadly lower on Wall Street, pulling major indexes a bit further below the record highs they marked at the beginning of the week.

The S&P 500 fell 0.4% in the early going Thursday, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.5%. More companies are reporting their latest quarterly results.

Progressive sank 5.8% after the insurance company’s results fell far short of analysts’ forecasts.

Powell reaffirmed the Fed’s position a day earlier that the recent spikes in inflation will be transitory.
Tags: #Business #International Markets #S&P 500 #World News
first published: Jul 15, 2021 07:25 pm

